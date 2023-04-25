TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye continuing evacuation efforts from Sudan: Cavusoglu
Mevlut Cavusoglu says 110 foreign citizens from 13 countries are also being evacuated by Türkiye.
Türkiye continuing evacuation efforts from Sudan: Cavusoglu
Türkiye started repatriation operations in Sudan for its citizens amid the continuing conflict between the army and the RSF in the country. / AA
April 25, 2023

Türkiye’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from conflict-torn Sudan are still ongoing, the Turkish foreign minister said.

Nearly 1,500 people left Sudan by bus, and 640 reached neighbouring Ethiopia, while 189 were crossing the border towards Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Monday.

"We’re planning our plane route, currently 850 people are still on the road, tomorrow we’re sending the rest of our citizens by bus," Cavusoglu said, adding that he was in touch with his Ethiopian counterpart to ease border crossings.

Since not many countries were able to evacuate their citizens, Türkiye also helped 110 people from 13 different countries get out of the conflict-torn country, he said.

"Our evacuation is a bit behind schedule because there is conflict everywhere; we’re tracking it moment by moment," he added.

READ MORE:Hundreds of Turkish citizens depart from Sudan amid ongoing clashes

Repatriation

In a phone call Monday, Cavusoglu and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen discussed the evacuation of Turkish citizens from Sudan, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Türkiye on Sunday started repatriation operations in Sudan for its citizens amid the continuing conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the country.

The Turkish nationals who reach Ethiopia will next take a flight from the capital Addis Ababa to Istanbul.

Clashes between rival Sudanese military factions continued on Sunday despite a 72-hour ceasefire for the Muslim Eid al Fitr holiday.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

At least 413 people have died and more than 3,500 injured in Sudan since fighting erupted on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

READ MORE: Türkiye works to broker ceasefire in Sudan conflict

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us