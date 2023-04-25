Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria.

Mehmet Sari, codenamed Baran Kurtay, was targeted in a counter-terrorism operation carried out in Syria's Qamishli province on April 14, Turkish security sources said on Tuesday.

He went to Syria in 2014 following terrorist acts in Türkiye.

Sari, a so-called Raqqa head of the YPG/PKK terror group, was in contact with the so-called leadership of the PKK.

He participated in terrorist activities in Raqqa, north-central Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Turkish forces 'neutralise' 21 PKK terrorists in north Iraq, Syria: Akar

READ MORE: Türkiye won't allow PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq: Kalin