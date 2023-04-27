WORLD
Sudan's army agrees to extend ceasefire for additional 72 hours
Sudan's army says it's willing to extend the current ceasefire with a rival paramilitary force by another 72 hours. But there has been no response from the Rapid Support forces. Both sides have been involved in a power struggle which has left hundreds dead. Meanwhile countries around the world have been scrambling to evacuate their citizens during the lull in the fighting. But the journey to Sudan's borders, ports and airfields is fraught with danger and many thousands face the prospect of being trapped if the fighting starts again. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
April 27, 2023
