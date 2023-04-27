President Joe Biden has leapt fully into "Take Your Child to Work Day" at the White House, taking questions from inquisitive kids at a mock news conference where some revelations were made: Chocolate chip ice cream is his favourite and "Top Gun: Maverick" his preferred movie.

Biden, 80, sporting his signature aviator sunglasses [Ray Bans, he said], was escorted onto the South Lawn on Thursday by several pint-sized "Secret Service agents," also sporting aviators.

Awaiting him were dozens of children who joined their parents for what has been an annual event at the White House.

Over the next half hour, he proceeded to take more questions from the children than he has from the regular White House press corps in weeks.

Who served as his biggest inspiration? His mother and father.

How many guards are in the White House? Unsure.

Favourite colour? Blue.

What did he have for breakfast? A croissant with scrambled eggs and bacon.

Forgetting Ireland

The kids stumped him when they asked which country he visited last [It was Ireland].

Biden said he had met 89 heads of state so far.

He was in Ireland earlier in April to trace family genealogy and meet with distant relatives.

"I'm trying to think what was the last place I was," Biden said, before one of the children reminded him of his emotional Irish trip earlier this month.

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland. That's where it was," Biden said.

Biden played as if he had to get back to work a few times but was easily persuaded to stick around for more questions.

But when asked what he liked most about being president, Biden was ready.

"My favourite part about being president is doing what I'm doing now," he said, referring to being outside and taking their questions.

He managed to pitch to the crowd of children, most of them offspring of the White House press corps and staff, why he would like to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans.