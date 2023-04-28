WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine's Jericho under Israeli siege for sixth straight day
Residents of Palestinian city are under siege since second day of Eid al Fitr and have suffered significant economic hardships due to Israeli blockade.
Palestine's Jericho under Israeli siege for sixth straight day
According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 28, 2023

The Israeli military's blockade of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho continues for a sixth consecutive day.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the detention of 10 Palestinians since Wednesday at temporary checkpoints set up by the army at all main entrances to the city.

Israeli forces stopped vehicles passing through the checkpoints one by one and performed identity checks and searches of Palestinians, according to eyewitnesses.

Long queues of vehicles formed at the entrances of the city due to the searches.

Residents of Jericho, who have been under siege since the second day of Eid al Fitr, a religious festival marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, have suffered significant economic hardships due to the blockade.

Jericho, which normally hosts over half a million tourists during holidays, has received only 200,000 visitors during the Muslim religious festival due to the blockade.

Meanwhile, illegal Jewish settlers in the Al Agvar region to the north of the occupied West Bank attacked Palestinians and their properties, Wafa reported.

At least four Palestinians suffered bruises all over their bodies.

RelatedPalestine demands EU Commission chief apologise for 'desert bloom' remark

Over 100 Palestinian killed

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors illegal Israeli settlement activities in the north of the West Bank, said dozens of illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian farmers and their properties.

Israeli troops stepped up enforcement activities at a checkpoint in the Palestinian town of Huwara to the south of Nablus, causing long queues of vehicles, he said.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year.

Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

RelatedHow Theodor Herzl failed to convince the Ottomans to sell Palestine
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us