Italy returns 1,800-year-old tomb stele to Türkiye
Turkish culture and tourism ministry says the stele, which was smuggled from Türkiye's ancient city of Zeugma, was delivered to the Turkish embassy in Rome.
The stele was handed over to the Turkish ambassador to Italy for return to Türkiye. / Photo: AA
April 28, 2023

Italy has returned to Turkish authorities an 1800-year-old tomb stele that was smuggled from the ancient city of Zeugma in Türkiye's southeastern Gaziantep province.

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said on Friday that one of the historical heritage was brought back to Türkiye.

"Today, I am happy to be returning another artifact of origin to this ancient city. Our fight against historical artifact smuggling will continue with all our stakeholders,” Ersoy said on Twitter.

Ersoy also shared a photograph showing the historical grave stele.

The ministry reported that the stele, which carries important scientific data, was delivered to the Turkish Embassy in Rome.

SOURCE:AA
