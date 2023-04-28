EU envoys have voted to exempt Ukrainian products from import duties for another year despite the opposition of Eastern EU member countries.

EU ambassadors "supported a renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement," the Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter on Friday.

The decision extends for another year the preference granted to Ukraine last May which lifts duties on all imported goods, including industrial and agricultural products.

READ MORE:How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

Ukraine's free access to the EU market will support the country's "economy following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the Swedish presidency added.

The approval came despite bans by Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, who had been blocking the extension and have unilaterally banned the entry of grain and other food shipments from Ukraine.

They argue that the steps are necessary to protect their own farmers and products.

As a compromise, the European Commission promised €100 million (approximately $110 million) support for the farmers and exemption for governments to prohibit the sale of Ukrainian agricultural products if they lift the embargo on entry and allow Ukrainian goods to other EU states.

Under EU law, EU member states are not free to take decisions on their trade and market policies which are decided by the executive arm.