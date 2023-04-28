BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
EU exempts Ukrainian agricultural goods from import duties for another year
The decision extends for one more year the preference granted to Ukraine last May which lifts duties on all imported goods, including industrial and agricultural products.
EU exempts Ukrainian agricultural goods from import duties for another year
The decision extends for another year the preference granted to Ukraine last May. / Photo: Reuters
April 28, 2023

EU envoys have voted to exempt Ukrainian products from import duties for another year despite the opposition of Eastern EU member countries.

EU ambassadors "supported a renewal of Regulation on temporary trade liberalisation supplementing trade concessions under the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement," the Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU said on Twitter on Friday.

The decision extends for another year the preference granted to Ukraine last May which lifts duties on all imported goods, including industrial and agricultural products.

READ MORE:How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible

Ukraine's free access to the EU market will support the country's "economy following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the Swedish presidency added.

The approval came despite bans by Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Bulgaria, who had been blocking the extension and have unilaterally banned the entry of grain and other food shipments from Ukraine.

They argue that the steps are necessary to protect their own farmers and products.

As a compromise, the European Commission promised €100 million (approximately $110 million) support for the farmers and exemption for governments to prohibit the sale of Ukrainian agricultural products if they lift the embargo on entry and allow Ukrainian goods to other EU states.

Under EU law, EU member states are not free to take decisions on their trade and market policies which are decided by the executive arm.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us