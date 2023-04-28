April 28, 2023
Joint military drills conclude as South China Sea tensions rise
American and Filipino forces have wrapped up their largest joint military drills in decades. The war games closing ceremony came after revelations the Philippines Coast Guard was involved in a dangerous confrontation with a Chinese vessel in the South China Sea the latest in a string of tense maritime interactions between the two countries. Emily Angwin reports from Manila.
