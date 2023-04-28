Sudanese army and RSF have extended ceasefire but fighting continues

Humanitarian aid groups are overwhelmed with the influx of wounded civilians in Darfur's northern city, as fighting between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces for control of Khartoum continues. The death toll has surpassed 500, and the violence is spreading. A shaky ceasefire between two warring military generals has been extended for 72 hours. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.