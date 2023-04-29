WORLD
Overseas voting underway at customs offices and foreign missions
Turkish citizens living in the United Kingdom have started casting their ballots in the Turkish elections. Almost 130,000 Turks are eligible to vote in the presidential and parliamentary elections that will take place on May 14th. The UK follows other large communities in Germany and France, who have already started their voting process. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from London.
April 29, 2023
