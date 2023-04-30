April 30, 2023
Turkish voters cast ballots in the US
Registered Turkish voters in the United States have started to cast their ballots for the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections. Enthusiasm and excitement were evident on the first day of voting, with people forming long queues.
