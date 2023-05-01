WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uzbeks overwhelmingly back constitution reform
Uzbeks have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes that promise human rights reforms, but that also could allow the country’s president to stay in office until 2040.
Uzbeks overwhelmingly back constitution reform
The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years. / Photo: AFP
May 1, 2023

Voters in Uzbekistan have overwhelmingly backed constitutional changes in the Central Asian country that could allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to remain in power until 2040, according to preliminary results released.

The elections commission said on Monday that some 90 percent of voters backed the reforms, with a turnout of around 85 percent in the ex-Soviet country.

The proposed changes would extend presidential terms from five to seven years, allowing him to serve two more terms and extend his time in power until 2040.

Other changes include abolishing capital punishment and boosting legal protections for citizens, including those accused of crimes.

Mirziyoyev insists the overhaul of the constitution will improve governance and quality of life in the landlocked Turkic Central Asian country of 35 million people.

Serving two more terms

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, 65, became president in 2016 after the death of Islam Karimov.

Mirziyoyev touts the constitutional changes as showing that Uzbekistan will make freedoms and human rights paramount.

Mirziyoyev has opened up the former Soviet republic's economy, greatly improved ties with the West and curbed the powers of security services whose dominance had in previous decades turned the country of 35 million into a police state.

Although Tashkent's Western partners are unlikely to approve of the extension of presidential powers, Uzbekistan risks little given the West is seeking support from ex-Soviet nations in its efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.

READ MORE:Uzbeks vote on constitutional reforms to extend Mirziyoyev's term

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us