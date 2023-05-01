WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian teen killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank: officials
The Palestinian Ministry of Health says Jibril al Leda, 17, was shot in the head and killed by Israeli forces.
Israeli Forces / Photo: AA Archive
May 1, 2023

A Palestinian teenager has been shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israeli forces stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the city of Jericho.

A ministry statement said on Monday, Jibril al Leda, 17, was shot in the head and killed.

The ministry said six other Palestinians were injured, three seriously, by Israeli fire.

Israeli forces conduct routine military raids across the occupied West Bank with rising violence under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition government.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

