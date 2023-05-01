WORLD
Israeli attack on Syria's Aleppo kills, injures regime soldiers
Israeli attack also put Aleppo International Airport out of service, according to regime media.
In March as well Israel struck Aleppo’s airport on two different occasions and put it out of commission for several days. / Photo: AA Archive
May 1, 2023

An Israeli attack has killed one Syrian regime soldier, wounded seven others including two civilians and put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian regime state media reported citing a military source.

Syrian air defences intercepted the Israeli missiles in the vicinity of Aleppo early on Tuesday and shot down a number of them, regime media said.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli authorities on the attack.

Israel carried out the missile attack in the southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
