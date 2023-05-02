WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh signs $2.25B loan deal with World Bank
The “single-largest loan deal” between Bangladesh and the World Bank has been signed in support of development projects.
Bangladesh signs $2.25B loan deal with World Bank
The World Bank is Bangladesh's largest external development partner. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 2, 2023

The World Bank has agreed to provide a loan of $2.25 billion to Bangladesh for its five development and climate-resilient projects.

A loan deal was signed in Washington, D.C. during an event marking the 50 years of partnership between the South Asian nation and the World Bank on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina said: “We are here not to pray. We want our right to develop a partnership with the World Bank. We take loans and we pay the money with interest.”

World Bank President David Malpass was also present at the event.

State-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha news agency reported that the five projects for which the loan will be provided included Resilient Infrastructure Building Project (RIVER), Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST), Accelerating Transport and Trade Connectivity in Eastern South Asia (ACCESS)-Bangladesh Phase-1, First Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development (GCR D), and Sustainable Microenterprise and Resilient Transformation (SMART).

Speaking to the media, Salman Fazlur Rahman, the adviser to Bangladesh’s prime minister on private industry and investment, said it is the “single-largest loan deal” between his country and the World Bank.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us