Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison after 87-day hunger strike

Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan, who was affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, has died in an Israeli prison after almost three months on hunger strike. Israeli authorities said Adnan was found unconscious in his cell early on Tuesday morning. Israel says he rejected medical treatment, but Adnan's lawyer has accused Israel of medical negligence. Sena Saylan reports.