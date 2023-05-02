May 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Türkiye unveils fifth generation fighter jet
Türkiye has unveiled a new combat drone and fifth generation fighter jet to much fanfare. Our defence correspondent was there for this report on how the country’s aerospace industry stands to benefit from the ongoing military modernisation campaign.
Türkiye has unveiled a new combat drone and fifth generation fighter jet. And the country's aerospace industry is reaping the rewards of an ongoing military modernisation campaign. / Others
Explore