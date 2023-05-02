May 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
KAAN: Türkiye’s new national combat aircraft
Türkiye has unveiled its new national combat aircraft, KAAN, also known as TF-X. Authorities say that with this aircraft, Türkiye will become one of the five countries in possession of this kind of technology. #fighterjet #Türkiye #KAAN
KAAN, Turkey's new national combat aircraft, also known as TF-X, has been unveiled. With this aircraft, Turkey will become one of the five countries in possession of this type of technology. / Others
Explore