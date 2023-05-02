Sudan army chief and RSF leader agree on 7-day truce report says

The two warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, according to the government of neighbouring South Sudan. Neither side has confirmed the truce, but previous agreements have failed to stop the fighting which broke out in mid-April. Hundreds of people have been killed and the violence has sparked a humanitarian crisis and a mass exodus people fleeing the country Naim Ongoren reports.