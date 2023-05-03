Southwestern China has been hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, hours after an earlier quake in the region resulted in three injuries, local media reported.

Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake on Wednesday, with no casualties so far, reported state broadcaster CGTN, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.​​​​​​​

The earlier 5.2 magnitude tremor jolted Baoshan city in Yunnan province on Tuesday night, with English-language daily Global Times reporting three minor injuries.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake also struck China's Sichuan last year, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, with the shaking felt in the provincial capital of Chengdu and hundreds of kilometres away in the cities of Xian and Changsha.

93 people had died in that major earthquake in western China.