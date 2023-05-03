WORLD
2 MIN READ
Earthquakes shake southwestern China
Magnitude 5.2 quake hits southwestern Yunnan province, followed hours later by 4.5 magnitude tremor in neighboring Sichuan province.
Earthquakes shake southwestern China
Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake. / Photo: Getty Images
May 3, 2023

Southwestern China has been hit by a 4.5 magnitude earthquake, hours after an earlier quake in the region resulted in three injuries, local media reported.

Xingwen county in the neighboring Sichuan province was hit by the second earthquake on Wednesday, with no casualties so far, reported state broadcaster CGTN, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.​​​​​​​

The earlier 5.2 magnitude tremor jolted Baoshan city in Yunnan province on Tuesday night, with English-language daily Global Times reporting three minor injuries.

RelatedStrong earthquake hits Tajikistan near border with China

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake also struck China's Sichuan last year, the strongest to hit the province since 2017, with the shaking felt in the provincial capital of Chengdu and hundreds of kilometres away in the cities of Xian and Changsha.

93 people had died in that major earthquake in western China.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us