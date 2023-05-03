Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime plan to hold a quadrilateral meeting on May 10 in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister has announced.

In a televised interview on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for cooperation in fighting terrorist organizations, underlining that Ankara had "no eye on Syrian territories."

Asked about whether Türkiye will pledge to withdraw its troops from northern Syria at the talks, Cavusoglu said such a move could be implemented as a final step once Syria maintains complete stability.

Last December, the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye saying earlier that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

On Sudan unrest

On the ongoing violence in Sudan, Cavusoglu said Türkiye has so far evacuated at least 2,061 people, including 1,763 Turkish nationals, from the country amid weeks of fighting between the army and a paramilitary group.

A military plane would be used to pull Turkish health personnel out of Sudan, he said, adding that Türkiye's Embassy in the capital Khartoum would be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan, from which evacuations would take place.

"Together with the African Union and Ethiopia, we strive for a permanent cease-fire in Sudan. In addition to phone calls, there will also be higher-level contacts in the coming days, as well as face-to-face meetings," Cavusoglu said.

Hundreds have been killed, while thousands injured in the fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.

On Armenia, Azerbaijan

Asked about the inauguration of the "Nemesis Monument" in the Armenian capital Yerevan, Cavusoglu said Türkiye had closed its airspace to flights from Armenia to other countries.

"If they continue (to insist on the monument), additional steps will be taken," he added.

The monument honours perpetrators of assassinations against Ottoman and Azerbaijani officials in the early 1920s.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan have taken many steps toward normalisation of ties with Armenia, Cavusoglu noted, saying erecting a monument to honour terrorists that have "martyred our (Turkish) diplomats" is "unacceptable."

Cavusoglu further noted that Armenia's statements regarding the incident saying "the municipality built the monument, we have no authority" are not "sincere and correct."

"Therefore, it also shows that they do not have good intentions.

On PKK terror activities

Of course, I will not stand idle," he added. Asked about terrorist PKK affiliates attacking Turkish citizens living in France that went to the polls in the port city of Marseille on Monday, Cavusoglu said: "We have warned France (following the incident).

We are working with a private security company and have increased the number of security personnel."

He stressed that there are PKK supporters in France, and that terror group supporters created tensions by using May 1 (International Workers' Day) as an excuse.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.