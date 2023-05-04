Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians in the city of Nablus, northern West Bank.

“Medical teams recovered the bodies of 3 Palestinians in a house besieged by Israeli forces in the Old City of Nablus,” the official Palestinian TV reported on Thursday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said "its crews dealt with two serious injuries caused by live bullets during clashes that erupted between dozens of Palestinians and the Israeli army in Nablus." ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The military said they killed men behind an attack last month on a car near a settlement in occupied West Bank that killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters.

The military added it entered the heart of the flashpoint city of Nablus and in a fierce gunbattle killed three suspects, two of whom it allegedly were militants affiliated with Hamas. It identified the men as Hassan Katnani, Moaz Masri and Ibrahim Hura.

READ MORE: Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in prison after 87-day hunger strike: Israel

High tension

The violence in Nablus comes at a particularly sensitive time in the region, days after a prominent Palestinian prisoner who was staging a lengthy hunger strike over his detention died in Israeli custody.

His death set off a volley of rockets from Gaza and air strikes in the coastal enclave that killed one man.

Israel has been staging near-nightly arrest raids into West Bank villages, towns and cities for more than a year.

Tel Aviv says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks.

Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel's 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

READ MORE:Israel bombs Gaza after Khader Adnan's death