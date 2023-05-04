TÜRKİYE
Türkiye 'neutralises' wanted PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq
Terrorist Ahmet Gumus was involved in attacks on Turkish forces and trained PKK/KCK assassins, according to security sources.
Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA Archive
May 4, 2023

A wanted PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” in a Turkish intelligence operation in Iraq’s northern Gara region.

Ahmet Gumus, codenamed Cudi Engizek, was on the target list of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and was neutralised on Thursday, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Gumus was involved in several attacks on Turkish security forces, trained PKK/KCK assassins, and was developing weapons systems for the terror group, the sources said. He was made the head of PKK/KCK training camps.

He joined the terror group in 1999, and also worked as a bodyguard for Murat Karayilan, the so-called leader of the PKK/KCK, for a while.

Gumus was trained in Greece and was among the top assassins for the terror group. He operated in Gabar, Besta, Herkol, Cudi and the Kato Mountain regions in eastern Türkiye between 1999 and 2007.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

KCK is the umbrella organisation of the PKK terror group.

SOURCE:AA
