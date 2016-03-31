Two people were killed and 15 others were wounded on Thursday, after an explosion struck through a mosque during the evening prayer service in Somalia's central Hiiraan region, police authorities said.

The blast in the central town of Beledweyne was probably an accident, as local residents and police said it was unlikely that militants would target a mosque.

"We believe it was grenade that was accidentally dropped by those who were praying," a senior police officer, who gave his name only as Ibrahim.

Local residents also shared the view that the mosque blast was likely an accident.

"The mosque was not attacked, but it was an accident. We have not seen mosques being attacked. If it was deliberate, all could be killed easily. There was no gunfire," said Ahmed Nur, a local elder.

Neither Somalia's Al Shabab militants nor any other group have claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Six people, including two Turkish nationals, were killed in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday and a suicide bomber blasted an official in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland earlier on Thursday.