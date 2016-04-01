POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Antarctic melting to raise sea level more than predicted
Sea level may rise higher than predicted from ice melting and low-lying cities could face possible disaster by end of century
Antarctic melting to raise sea level more than predicted
Antarctic melting to raise sea level more than predicted / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Global sea levels could rise nearly twice as much as previous and widely accepted estimates have predicted, according to a study published on Thursday saying low-lying cities face possible disaster by the end of the century.

Sea levels could surge more than 3 feet (0.9 meters) by 2100 from melting Antarctic ice alone, on top of a three-foot rise already predicted, said the study by two American researchers that appeared in the science journal Nature.

That same Antarctic ice melt could add nearly 50 feet (15 meters) to sea levels by the year 2500, it said.

The earlier, commonly accepted prediction was made by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2013 estimating global sea levels rising more than three feet by 2100.

"This could spell disaster for many low-lying cities," said co-author Robert DeConto, professor of geosciences at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, in a statement.

Boston, for example, could see around a 5 foot rise in the sea level (more than 1.5 meters) by the end of the century, he said.

Other low-lying cities often cited as being at risk from rising sea levels include London, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney, Australia and Venice.

The findings should lead to more greenhouse gas emission cuts, said co-author David Pollard, a senior scientist at Pennsylvania State University's Earth and Environmental Systems Institute.

While the findings are "worst-case" possibilities, they "should be considered seriously," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us