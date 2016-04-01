TÜRKİYE
PKK claims responsibility for Diyarbakir terror attack
PKK terror group claims responsibility for recent car bomb attack that killed seven policemen and wounded 27 people in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province
Ambulance carries wounded people to hospital after a car bomb attack took place in Turkey's Diyarbakir Province, March 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

PKK terror organisation on Friday claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack that took place in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province on Thursday in a statement released on a website affiliated with the group.

Seven police officers died and 27 people including 14 civilians were injured after a bomb-laden car was detonated while armoured police vehicle was passing.

According to Diyarbakir Police Department, nine suspects were detained as part of an investigation launched by the prosecutor office right after the incident which came only a day before Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's planned visit to Diyarbakir.

Turkey has long been confronted with armed attacks in its southeastern and eastern regions by the PKK which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

Since then, Turkish Security Forces killed at least 5,359 PKK terrorists during anti-terror operations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
