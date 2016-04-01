WORLD
3 MIN READ
China's Xi meets with Obama during security summit
China's President Xi Jinping talks with US President Barack Obama about South China Sea dispute in Washington security summit
China's Xi meets with Obama during security summit
US President Barack Obama (L) meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington March 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Talks on Thursday between US President Barack Obama and China's President Xi Jinping were constructive, as both sides tried to come to an agreement over the South China Sea issue.

However, they did not manage to solve it, said China's Xinhua news agency.

Xi Jinping and Barack Obama agreed to increase cooperation on nuclear security worldwide and to do more on cyber security in the nuclear security summit meetingin Washington. Both also agreed to continue to work on a bilateral investment treaty, said Zheng Zeguang, China's assistant foreign minister.

According to Zeng's statements, China and US are still divided over the South China Sea despite US missile defence plans following North Korea's recent nuclear and rocket tests.

Obama's deputy national security adviser, Ben Rhodes, said on Tuesday that China had stepped up pressure on North Korea, but this had yet to be shown to change Pyongyang's calculus.

Zeng also said that Xi told Obama that he hoped Washington will play a constructive role in order to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea dispute.

"The hope is that all parties will correctly view and handle the South China Sea and adopt an objective and impartial attitude ... particularly countries outside this region," he said.

Obama, speaking after an earlier meeting with the leaders of Japan and South Korea, said the three countries shared a common vision for the Asia-Pacific based on "a rules-based order in which all countries, regardless of size, act according to shared norms and shared principles."

The United States and South Korea agreed to begin talks on possible THAAD deployment last month after North Korea tested its fourth nuclear bomb on Jan 6 and launched a long-range rocket on Feb 7.

Apart from these developments, China's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday it has set up a dedicated unit to coordinate its "non-war" activities overseas like evacuations from conflict zones, as it seeks to play a greater role in the world.

China last year passed a counter-terrorism law that allows the military to venture overseas on anti-terror missions, though experts have said it would face big practical and diplomatic problems if it ever wanted to do this.

"We've had good support from China, but we clearly believe that there's more that will continue to have to be done, including on enforcing the sanctions we have put into place," Rhodes told reporters.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us