Syrian and Afghan refugees clash in Greece, five injured
Clashes between Afghan and Syrian refugees leave five injured in Greek island of Chios, local officials say
Silhouettes of refugee children passing through a makeshift camp at the northern Greek border station of Idomeni are photographed from the Macedonian side of the border line, Thursday, March 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Greek authorities confirmed on Friday that five people are being treated in hospital for injuries after a violent incident between Afghan and Syrian refugees on the Greek island of Chios.

The clashes occurred early on Friday amid rising tensions between 50,000 refugees who were stranded following Balkan border closures supported by the European Union.

Greek authorities announced last Saturday that they have begun clearing the main refugee camp on the country's Macedonia border, after the previously massive flow of refugees was reduced following an EU-Turkey deal.

"More than 2,000 places can be found immediately for the refugees that are at the Idomeni camp and from Monday on this number can double," said Giorgos Kyritsis, spokesman of the SOMP agency, which is coordinating Athens' response to the refugee crisis.

In 2015 more than a million refugees, mainly Syrians, entered Europe. Of these, around 850,000 people made the sea crossing to Greece from Turkey.

Under the deal between Turkey and the European Union, refugees arriving in Greece after March 20 will be deported to Turkey unless their asylum applications are approved.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
