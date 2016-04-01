BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Tesla unveils cheaper mass-production model of electric car
Tesla unveils new, cheaper model of its electric car aimed at mass market, with 115,000 orders in 24 hours
Tesla unveils cheaper mass-production model of electric car
Tesla Motors unveils the new lower-priced Model 3 sedan at the Tesla Motors design studio on Thursday, March 31, 2016. / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Tesla unveiled a new, cheaper model of its electric car aimed at the mass market on Thursday, taking more than 115,000 orders in the past 24 hours - nearly three times the number of cars it produced in all of the last year.

The company said orders were piling up even though the new car won't be available until late next year.

The new Model 3 will have a base price of $35,000, half that of the two models it now sells - the Model S and the Model X, which start at $70,000.

"The total number of orders for the Model 3 in the past 24 hours has now passed 115,000," said company founder Elon Musk at a presentation of the new car.

The Model 3 is scheduled to hit the market late next year.

Musk described it as "the final step in the master plan: a mass market, affordable car."

With Model 3, Tesla aims to show it can appeal to the general public and produce cars en masse.

It should account for the lion's share of the 500,000 cars that Tesla had set as its production goal for 2020. Last year, it turned out 50,000.

The Model 3 is designed to have a range of at least 215 miles (346 kilometers) with a fully charged battery and be able to carry five adults comfortably.

The car will also be compatible with a fast-charging battery system and Tesla's "Autopilot" self-driving system.

Special safety features are available at no extra cost, Musk said without going into detail.

"Even if you buy no options at all, this will be an amazing car," he said.

Some analysts said this moment is as big for Tesla as the unveiling of the iPhone was for Apple.

Before Thursday's presentation, lines formed outside Tesla stores as people waited to place orders for the new car.

Jessica Caldwell, an analyst with the automotive website Edmunds.com, put it this way: "This has to be a first for the automotive industry: lines of people waiting to place an order for a car that won't be available for over a year."

"This is the type of buzz that you see with Star Wars movies or new iPhones or even cronuts. And it's not just in Silicon Valley or L.A. This is a phenomenon we're seeing across the country," she wrote.

"If there's ever been any evidence that Tesla is primed to make the leap to mainstream car buyers, this is it," Caldwell wrote.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us