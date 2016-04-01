Turkish police have detained 15 suspected DAESH terrorists on Friday in a simultaneous operation carried out in Istanbul and Izmir, security sources have reported.

Turkish Intelligence and Anti-Terror Branch Directorate teams launched the operation in the two western cities of the country and detained the 15, two of whom were in Istanbul.

Security sources said the detainees have been charged with participating in active fighting in Syria, carrying out activities on behalf of DAESH, and sending terrorists to Syria including Savas Yildiz - who is wanted by Turkey for carrying out bomb attacks against members of the HDP political party in Mersin and Adana in 2015.

Turkish security forces are on high alert against possible DAESH terror attacks in the country after a recent DAESH suicide bombing in Istanbul's Beyoglu district which killed five people and injured 39 others.

Last week police arrested a DAESH-linked suicide bomber, who was carrying an explosive belt, trying to cross into Gaziantep from the Syrian side of the border. Nine others were arrested along with the suicide bomber.

Just a day after the group was arrested security forces captured three others with links to DAESH. Police said they were plotting terror attacks at German diplomatic missions and schools in Turkey's Istanbul.