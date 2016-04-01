TÜRKİYE
Erdogan meets with Obama in White House
US President Obama expresses condolences to Turkish President Erdogan in White House after deadly attack that hit Turkey's Diyabakır Province
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) meets with President of the United States Barack Obama, at Nuclear Security Summit, in White House, Washington, USA on March 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

US President Barack Obama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered in the White House on Thursday to discuss Turkey's security; following the latest attack that hit Turkey's Diyarbakir Province, killing seven police officers and injuring 27 others on Thursday evening.

The meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes at the White House, following an honorary dinner for attendees of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

The two presidents discussed their countries' efforts in the fight against DAESH terrorist organisation, the White House said.

"The president extended condolences to President Erdogan on behalf of the American people for those killed and injured in today's terrorist attack in Diyarbakir, and reaffirmed the support of the United States for Turkey's security and our mutual struggle against terrorism," the White House said.

"The leaders also discussed how to advance our shared effort to degrade and destroy ISIL [DAESH]," it added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
