US President Barack Obama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gathered in the White House on Thursday to discuss Turkey's security; following the latest attack that hit Turkey's Diyarbakir Province, killing seven police officers and injuring 27 others on Thursday evening.

The meeting lasted approximately 50 minutes at the White House, following an honorary dinner for attendees of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

The two presidents discussed their countries' efforts in the fight against DAESH terrorist organisation, the White House said.

"The president extended condolences to President Erdogan on behalf of the American people for those killed and injured in today's terrorist attack in Diyarbakir, and reaffirmed the support of the United States for Turkey's security and our mutual struggle against terrorism," the White House said.

"The leaders also discussed how to advance our shared effort to degrade and destroy ISIL [DAESH]," it added.