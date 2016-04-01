WORLD
2 MIN READ
Denmark extends border controls to deter refugee influx
Denmark extends identification checks on borders to deter refugee influx as spring approaches
Denmark extends border controls to deter refugee influx
A Danish policeman checks a vehicle at a checkpoint on the German-Danish border crossing in Froslev, January 4, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2016

Denmark on Friday extended random identification checks on German border until May 3 to deter refugees from entering the country as spring approaches.

Danish Integration Minister Inger Stojberg said. "the pressure on Europe's external borders is still high and refugee and migrant flows may rise significantly when the weather gets better," adding that this decision is to avoid an accumulation of refugees.

Denmark put border control into effect first on January 4, after a similar action taken by Sweden. Denmark extended the controls four times.

Denmark received 21,000 asylum applications in 2015, putting it far behind the 163,000 registered in neighbouring Sweden.

More than 190,000 refugees crossed the German-Danish border last year. About 13,000 applied for asylum in Denmark, while others travelled further north to Sweden, Norway and Finland, according to Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen.

According to the Danish government data the number of people seeking asylum in Denmark fell to 35 in the week ending on Tuesday, the lowest number since the border checks were introduced.

"Asylum numbers can fluctuate considerably from day to day... It may be due to several things" Stojberg said, citing bad weather conditions and border checks in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe as possible explanations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us