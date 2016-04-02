Niger's government is due to appoint its new cabinet following the formal resignation of all its ministers over the re-election of President Mahamadou Issoufou, a statement from the government's secretary read on public radio on Saturday.

President Issoufou was re-elected to a second five-year term in March polls boycotted by the opposition and was sworn into office on Saturday, vowing in a speech to continue combat against militancy in the country.

The president named Brigi Raffini, his current prime minister, to serve again in office. The prime minister submitted the cabinet's resignation to Issoufou after his inauguration ceremony.

"The resignation was accepted," the statement read. "While waiting for the nomination of ministers, the secretaries-general of the ministers are responsible for current affairs."

The prime minister is in charge for nominating a cabinet, which the president must approve.