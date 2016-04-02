The United States opposes any actions against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as "counterproductive to the cause of peace," said the US State Department spokeswoman on Friday.

Speaking during a press conference, the spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told reporters that Israel had right to self-defence referring to the 2014 conflict in Gaza where thousands of Palestinian civilians had been killed.

However, when asked about how Palestinians should resist the Israeli occupation since they are not allowed to defend themselves, go to the ICC, or even from boycotts, Trudeau evaded the question. She said the US has been clear about what they think the future is.

The 50-day Gaza war in the Summer of 2014 left more than 2,100 Palestinians dead, most of them civilians, including hundreds of children, the United Nations. On the Israeli side, 66 soldiers and six civilians were killed.

Demolition of Palestinians homes by Israel or Israeli forces was another question asked to the spokeswoman.

"We are concerned about the demolitions undertaken by Israeli authorities that continue throughout the West Bank and East Jerusalem," Trudeau said.

"These actions are indicative of a damaging trend of demolition, displacement, and land confiscation, and alongside settlement-related activity and continued construction, undermine the possibility of a two-state solution," she said.

"They also call into question the Israeli Government's commitment to that two-state solution."

Raising "concerns" stands as the only reaction by the US government to the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

The United States -strongest ally of Israel- have not gone further rather than being concerned by the situation in Palestine.

And the last one came from Trudeau, she said: "We have expressed deep concern for the welfare of civilians. We urge all parties to do what they can to protect civilians, especially considering the very high civilian death toll in Gaza."