WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police general sworn in as president in Vietnam
Vietnam parliament swears in top policeman, Tran Dai Quang as president
Police general sworn in as president in Vietnam
Vietnam's Public Security (Police) Minister General Tran Dai Quang (C) who has been sworn in as president seen at a closing ceremony of 12th National Congress of the Party in Hanoi, January 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

Vietnam's parliament swore in the head of a controversial internal security agency, Tran Dai Quang as president on Saturday, elevating him to one of the communist nation's most powerful political posts.

Quang's approval was a formality since he was the only candidate of the party's five-yearly congress in January. The outgoing National Assembly is overseeing the transition to a new government three months earlier than scheduled.

Vietnam is officially led by a triumvirate of president, prime minister and Communist Party chief, but experts say the presidency is more ceremonial than the other posts.

The party runs Vietnam's political system by consensus, as crucial decisions are reached in secret by its 19-member politburo.

Quang, 59, is a police general who hails from the Ministry of Public Security, an organisaton with broad powers.

He swore his loyalty to the party and people after a resolution approving his presidency was backed by 460 of the 465 lawmakers who cast votes on Saturday.

Among Quang's first duties will be meeting US counterpart Barack Obama in May, the first visit to Vietnam by a US president in a decade.

The former enemies have been trying to normalise ties in recent years, as US-Vietnam relations are seen as crucial for Washington's Asia-Pacific pivot. The two countries also share concerns over an increasingly assertive China in the region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us