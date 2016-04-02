WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three killed in coal mine collapse in Pakistan
Gas explosion in coal mine in northwest Pakistan has killed three miners and left several others trapped
Three killed in coal mine collapse in Pakistan
Three miners killed in Orakzai coal mine blast. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

At least three workers were killed when a coal mine collapsed in northwest Pakistan on Saturday, with several others still trapped, officials said.

A gas explosion may have caused the mine collapse in the remote mountainous Orakzai tribal district, which follows a similar accident in the same area last month that left seven people dead.

Several people were injured in the latest mine collapse, and others remain buried.

"At least three people have died, five injured and five to six others still trapped inside the mine," a statement issued by the paramilitary Frontier Corps said.

It added that rescue officials were digging at the site to recover the buried miners.

Pakistani mines are notorious for poor safety standards and bad ventilation.

At least 43 workers were killed in March 2011 when explosions triggered a collapse in a coal mine in southwestern Baluchistan province, which is rich in gas, oil and mineral deposits.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us