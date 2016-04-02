The Golden State Warriors' record-setting home winning streak ended Friday as the Boston Celtics defeated the reigning NBA champions 109-106.

The Warriors had won 54 straight regular-season games on their home floor in Oakland, California, a record streak dating back 14 months -- to January 27, 2015.

They won the last 18 home games of last season and had opened this campaign with 36 straight in front of fans in Oakland.

"We wanted to stop that," admitted Boston's Isaiah Thomas. "As a team, we just settled down and got a win in a hostile environment."

The Warriors, who suffered just their eighth defeat of the season, are still chasing regular-season history in the shape of the NBA record of 72 wins in a campaign set by the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

The Warriors, now 68-8, must win five of their last six games to beat the Bulls' record.