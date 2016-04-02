One civilian died and 11 others -including one soldier and three children- wounded on late Friday when a car bomb targeted a recruitment office in Turkey's southeastern city of Mardin, Turkish Army announced.

The army said PKK terrorists are responsible for the attack which took place in Kiziltepe district of Mardin, adding roadblock to the recruitment office prevented further casualties.

The victim of the attack -whose identity hasn't been revealed yet- was a private security guard who was guarding a nearby building.

The wounded were immediately taken to hospital for treatment, said the army in a statement.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

At least 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.