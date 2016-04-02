TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
One civilian dies, 11 injured in PKK car bomb attack
PKK terrorists target recruitment office in Turkey's southeastern city of Mardin, one civilian dies, 11 injured, including one soldier and three children
One civilian dies, 11 injured in PKK car bomb attack
One civilian dies, 11 injured in PKK car bomb attack / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

One civilian died and 11 others -including one soldier and three children- wounded on late Friday when a car bomb targeted a recruitment office in Turkey's southeastern city of Mardin, Turkish Army announced.

The army said PKK terrorists are responsible for the attack which took place in Kiziltepe district of Mardin, adding roadblock to the recruitment office prevented further casualties.

The victim of the attack -whose identity hasn't been revealed yet- was a private security guard who was guarding a nearby building.

The wounded were immediately taken to hospital for treatment, said the army in a statement.

The PKK resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in late July 2015 after unilaterally ending a two-and-a-half-year-long ceasefire with the government and threatening Turkey with further attacks.

At least 5,359 PKK terrorists have been killed since then, while 355 members of Turkish security forces have died in the same time period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us