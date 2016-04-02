Syrian regime forces have found a mass grave containing the bodies of 42 civilians and soldiers killed by DAESH in Palmyra, a military source said Saturday. He said that 24 of the victims were civilians, including three children.

The source also said regime forces uncovered a mass grave of officers, soldiers, members of popular committees and their relatives.

"They were killed either by beheading or by shooting," the source said.

He added that the bodies have been transferred to a military hospital in the provincial capital Homs and some have been identified.

Syrian regime forces, on Sunday, backed by Russian forces, recaptured Palmyra and its UNESCO-listed ruins, which DAESH had overrun in May 2015.