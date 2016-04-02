TÜRKİYE
Turkish police say suspect of Diyarbakir car bomb attack detained
Turkish police announce key suspect of Thursday's PKK car bomb attack in Turkey's southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which claimed lives of seven police officers, has been detained
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

Turkish security forces on Saturday detained a key suspect in a bombing that claimed the lives of seven police officers and wounded 27 in the biggest attack of its kind in months in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir on Thursday.

PKK terrorists have claimed responsibility for Thursday's bombing in the mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, one day before Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu visited the city and outlined plans to confiscate and rebuild a historic neighbourhood ruined in clashes since July.

Police apprehended a man who is believed to have parked the bomb-laden car and detonated it when a minibus carrying police officers passed it on a busy street. On Friday, security forces arrested nine people in connection with the bombing.

Separately, PKK terrorists late on Friday used a car bomb to strike a recruitment office near the town of Kiziltepe by the Syrian frontier. One civilian was killed and 13 people wounded, including three children and one soldier.

The southeastern region of Turkey has seen the worst violence in two decades after the PKK abandoned a two-year ceasefire in July and resumed its armed campaign against the Turkish state.

The government says more than 5,000 PKK terrorists have been killed, while more than 350 soldiers and police officers have died, most of whom by roadside bombs, or car bomb attacks.

