WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russian tourist killed by saltwater crocodile in Indonesia
Officials say Russian tourist Sergey Lykhvar has been found dead in Raja Ampat islands of West Papua
Russian tourist killed by saltwater crocodile in Indonesia
It is rare for foreign tourists to be killed by crocodiles in Indonesia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

A Russian tourist was mauled to death by a crocodile in a popular diving site in Eastern Indonesia, an official said Saturday.

The body of Sergey Lykhvar was discovered on Tuesday in Raja Ampat islands of West Papua, four days after he was reported missing.

Local search and rescue head Prasetyo Budiarto said Lykhvar was reported missing to the authorities last week, one day after he left to snorkel around the remote Minyaifun island.

Budiarto told AFP that rescuers spotted a large saltwater crocodile trailing behind Lykhvar's body when he was discovered.

"We believe he was killed by a crocodile judging from the missing body parts and the extent of his injuries," he said.

The 37-year-old normally snorkelled with his friends and a guide but decided go alone the morning before he was reported missing, Budiarto said.

He added that the location where Lykhvar's body was retrieved was quite remote, and dangerous because of the strong currents and sharp rocks.

The Russian tourist's body was later taken to Sorong, about a two-hour boat ride away from Raja Ampat. His was body cremated as per his family's request.

"We are still communicating with the Russian embassy, from what I've heard his family would come to pick up his ashes in Indonesia," Budiarto said.

The huge Indonesian archipelago is home to a vast array of exotic wildlife, including several species of crocodile.

Death by crocodiles is not uncommon in Indonesia but it is rare for foreign tourists to be killed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us