WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey prevents 63 refugees from crossing to Greece
Turkish Coast Guards stop refugees from crossing to Greek island ahead of European Union deal, which is soon to come into force
Turkey prevents 63 refugees from crossing to Greece
A Turkish Coast Guard tows a dinghy filled with refugees and migrants in the Turkish territorial waters of the North Aegean Sea, following a failed attempt at crossing to the Greek island of Chios, off the shores of Izmir, Turkey, on February 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2016

Turkey's Coast Guard stopped 63 Palestinians and Syrians trying to cross to a Greek island on Saturday, underlining the scale of the security forces' task in convincing undocumented refugees they won't be allowed into the EU.

A European Union deal to return asylum seekers to Turkey is due to go into action on April 4.

The group stopped on Saturday was trying to cross to the Greek Island of Lesbos from the Turkish town of Dikili on the Aegean coast. The men, women and children were seen sitting in a white tent, shielding their faces, with dozens of orange life jackets piled outside.

Disagreement over how to deal with hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria and elsewhere threatens to tear the 28-nation EU apart, making the deal with Turkey critical to resolving the crisis.

Turkey agreed last month to take back all refugees and migrants who crossed informally into Greece after March 20. In exchange Turkey will receive financial aid to support refugees in the country, visa-free travel for Turks and accelerated bloc-membership talks.

Thousands of refugees are still attempting the dangerous sea crossing, although arrivals have slowed. More than 1,900 people have reached Greece so far this week despite poor weather conditions, and a total of 5,622 have registered since March 20.

Some were expected to pass through Dikili, returning from Lesbos, one of the closest Greek islands to Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us