The Iraqi Defence Ministry said on Sunday it had carried out two air strikes on DAESH strongholds in Anbar province, killing at least 29 terrorists.

The military said the dead included senior operatives and other figures thought to be close to the organisation's leadership.

In a statement, the ministry said the first strike had targeted "a security meeting for the leaders of DAESH in the town of Al Qaim [on the Iraqi-Syrian border] which led to the killing of 16 members of DAESH."

Nine dead bodies were reportedly transferred to the Syrian side of the border, while the others were transferred to a hospital in Al Qaim.

The ministry named a number of individuals who died or injured in the assaults.

Among them were Abu Suleiman al Shishani responsible for the brigade of Al Kharasani; Zia Zobaa al Hardani a temporary administrator for DAESH' s so-called State of the Euphrates and Abu Ahmed al Janoobi  a former major in the Iraqi Army and courier for DAESH leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

The ministry said Abu Anas al Samarrai, a top DAESH commander was hurt in the attack.

In the second air strike, the Iraqi military targeted the camp of Sheikh Abu Ayyub, in Rawa, near the Syrian border to the south of Anbar.

Among 13 militants reportedly killed was Abu Anas al Rawi  a former officer in the Iraqi Republican Guard accused of plotting the Feb 2015 suicide bombing of Ein al Asad US Airbase.

The ministry indicated that its sources confirmed that most of the injured were transferred to the hospital of Rawa, while vehicles were seen ferrying a number of injured foreigners into Syrian territory.