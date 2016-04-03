WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three die after train crashes into tour bus in Thailand
Train crashes into bus carrying tourists, leaving three people dead in Thai capital
Three die after train crashes into tour bus in Thailand
This image shows an archive photo of a train crash in Thailand in 2009. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2016

Three Thais were killed on Sunday when a train crashed into a double-decker bus carrying holidaymakers as it was crossing the line, police said.

The bus was taking a group of workers from a nearby factory in Nakhon Pathom province west of Bangkok to the southern island of Koh Samui for a holiday trip, according to local police officer Thanachot Shinwongsa.

"Three have been reported dead, all Thais. The number of injuries is not yet confirmed," he told Agence France Presse.

"The scene was cleared and the train is back in service."

Video footage has been shared on Twitter, showing the bus slowly crossing the railway when a train ploughed into it at full speed, whipping the vehicle around.

There appeared to be no lights or other warning devices at the intersection, a common failing at many unregulated railway-road junctions in Thailand.

Other cars were seen driving over the tracks alongside the bus just seconds before the collision.

Thailand has the world's second most dangerous roads in terms of per capita deaths.

The World Health Organization estimates about 24,000 people die each year in road traffic accidents.

In January three people were killed and scores injured when a truck crashed into the side of a passenger train south of Bangkok.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us