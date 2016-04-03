WORLD
3 MIN READ
Azerbaijan to observe 1994 ceasefire in occupied-Karabakh
Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev announces that Baku will observe 1994 ceasefire after recent violent clashes with Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh region led to numerous deaths of Azeris and Armenians
Azerbaijan to observe 1994 ceasefire in occupied-Karabakh
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (L) meets US Secretary of State John Kerry (R) prior to Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, United States on March 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2016

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev has said that his country will observe the 1994 ceasefire which ended violent clashes with separatist Armenians in the occupied Karabakh region, after recent heavy fighting broke out between Azeri and Armenian military forces in the region.

"Armenia has violated all the norms of international law. We won't abandon our principal position. But at the same time we are observing the ceasefire and after that we will try to solve the conflict peacefully. At the same time we will strengthen our army," Aliyev declared on Sunday.

"We are fighting on our own territory. If an Armenian soldier does not want to die, then let them get off Azerbaijani territory. I have said that many times and I want to repeat it now," he underlined.

The most recent clashes should be a good lesson for the Armenians, he added.

A new wave of fighting broke out in the occupied-Karabakh region on Saturday, killing dozens and drawing international calls for an immediate ceasefire to stop violence spreading in the South Caucasus.

Karabakh, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians, has run its own affairs with heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since a separatist war which erupted in 1991 ended in three years later.

Despite years of negotiations under the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group - consisting of Russia, France and the US - little progress in resolving the dispute and violence has sporadically broken out since, with a similar incident taking place last month.

The Russian and German foreign ministers have urged both sides to exercise restraint and to respect the ceasefire following Saturday's fierce fighting.

On Wednesday US Secretary of State John Kerry called for "an ultimate resolution" of the conflict between the two countries during talks with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev at the State Department.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned Armenian attacks in the region, urging Yerevan "to stick to the ceasefire and end the clashes as soon as possible."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that if the Armenian side ceases to fire against Azerbaijani military forces Baku will be ready to observe the ceasefire, according to his latest discussion with Aliyev.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us