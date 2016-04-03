A large 7.2 quake struck off the coast of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The quake struck 151 km north northwest of Santo on Vanuatu and was 35 km deep, the US Geological Survey said. The shallower a quake, the more damage it is likely to cause. USGS first measured the quake at 10 km deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in the area and even large tremors often cause no tsunamis. A 7.3 magnitude quake struck off Vanuatu in October and a 6.3 quake struck in December without causing any damage.