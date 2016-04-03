WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey supports Azerbaijan 'to the end' in Karabakh conflict
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows to continue supporting Azerbaijan 'to the end' in its struggle against illegal Armenian occupation of Nagorny Karabakh region
Turkey supports Azerbaijan 'to the end' in Karabakh conflict
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticises Minsk Group over Karabakh clashes. / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to stand behind Azerbaijan to the end in the violent clashes with Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"We pray our Azerbaijani brothers will prevail in these clashes with the least casualties," Turkish President Erdogan told an Azerbaijani reporter during his visit to the United States.

He said, "We will support Azerbaijan to the end."

Karabakh, which lies inside of Azerbaijani territory has been occupied by ethnic Armenians who have been receiving heavy military and financial support from Armenia since their separatist movement took over the region in 1994 after three years of bloody clashes between Azerbaijanis and Armenians.

During the clashes on Friday and Saturday, 12 Azerbaijani soldiers were killed by Armenian forces.

Erdogan also criticised the Minsk Group and said, "The struggle over Nagorno-Karabakh, which has been occupied [by Armenia] for many years, is a result of the inability of the Minsk Group."

"If the Minsk Group had taken fair and decisive steps over this, we wouldn't have seen this incident happening right now. However, the weaknesses of the Minsk Group unfortunately led the situation to this point," he said.

The Minsk Group says it leads the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)'s efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us