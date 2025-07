Media reports from Yemen say there has been a major reshuffle in the country's leadership.

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi has replaced the country's Vice-President and Prime Minister Khaled Bahah, state television reported on Sunday.

Hadi named Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen al Ahmar as new vice-president. Former deputy PM Ahmed bin Daghr has been appointed prime minister.

According to reports, Bahah has been appointed as undersecretary of the presidency.