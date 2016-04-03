Suspected militants killed two guards after they assaulted an oil field in eastern Libya on Saturday, a guard spokesman said.

Ali al Hassi said guards thwarted the attack on Bayda field, about 250 km (155 miles) south of the major oil terminals of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf.

A security official from the nearby town of Maradah said the militants attacked with a convoy of nearly 10 vehicles.

DAESH alleged militants launched repeated attacks in the area, however they couldn't success to take control of any oil facilities.