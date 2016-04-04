Multiple suicide bombs targeting members of security forces killed at least 25 people in Iraq on Monday, security officials said.

At least 81 people were wounded in the shelling across the country.

DAESH, terrorist group controlling territories in northern and western Iraq claimed several attacks in a statement released on its news agency.

One of the bombings took place in Basra, as a suicide car bomb blew up in the city centre and killed five people while a suicide bomb targeting a Popular Mobilization Force (PMF) convoy exploded in the town of Mashahdeh, killed another five.

Nine other people killed in several more suicide attacks as terrorists wearing suicide belts blew themselves up at a military checkpoint in the north of Bagdat and in the middle of the crowd of PFM outside a restaurant in the southern city of Nassiriya.

Two members of the government's security forces were killed in suicide car bombs in the province of Al Anbar, west of Baghdad, and a third was killed south of Baghdad by an explosive device, local security sources said.

Two people were also killed when mortar rounds hit the district of Abu Ghraib, west of the capital, they said.

Basra Governor Majid al Nasrawi told journalist that the attacks were indicating DAESH's plan to move the battle to the southern areas, hometown of many of the forces fighting against DAESH.

A US army officer also reiterated Basra Governor's words as he said the reason of the bombings was DAESH power loss in territory.

The group is "losing its prominence on the battlefield, and so what we've kind of seen recently is a lot more what we call high profile attacks," Captain Chance McCraw told journalists in Baghdad and added that terrorists were seeking to "stay relevant in the media, because that's how they get their message out."

The latest shelling across Iraq has come after months of similar DAESH attacks in the country targeting security forces and civilians. Only March attacks in the country have claimed at least 75 lives.

DAESH overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces have since regained significant ground with the assistance of US-led air strikes and training.